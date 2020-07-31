COVID-19: Iraq reports highest number of daily infections, as it threatens to get out of control


COVID-19: Iraq reports highest number of daily infections, as it threatens to get out of control
2020/07/31 | 20:34 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A health worker administers a coronavirus test at a drive-thru testing facility in the central Iraqi city of Najaf, July 15, 2020.

(Photo:AFP)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links