Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
COVID-19: Iraq reports highest number of daily infections, as virus threatens to get out of control
2020/07/31 | 21:06 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- A health worker administers a coronavirus test at a drive-thru testing facility in the central Iraqi city of Najaf, July 15, 2020.
(Photo:AFP)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq