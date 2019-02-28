Iraq: IFRC Iraq Country Program Overview 2019

2019/02/28 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Country: Iraq
Years of continuous conflict and economic stagnation have impacted nearly every aspect of Iraqi society. This humanitarian crisis is however entering a new phase as most of the combat operations have ended and hundreds of thousands of displaced people are returning to their homes and communities. Partners estimate that up to 4.2 million internally displaced people may need assistance.
Of these, 1.1 million are expected to be resident in camps and emergency sites and 3.1 million to live in host communities. Partners also estimate that 1.9 million returnees will require assistance including 1.5 million people who are expected to return at some point during the year and 400,000 of the 1.2 million who have already returned home in previous years. At least 3 million Iraqis living in host communities and 1.4 million Iraqis living in newly retaken areas, including 800,000 people in Mosul city and 600,000 in surrounding areas, are expected to require assistance. 230,000 Syrian refugees are expected to remain in Iraq and to require continuing assistance.
Specific objectives will include:
a) To provide drinking water and hygiene through :
Provision of water trucking, rehabilitation of water points, Schools WASH facilities, and Installation water treatment plants(ROs).
Provision of hygiene/dignity kits (ensuring water is accessible to all, safe and secure, and taking into consideration the profile of the beneficiaries, eg weight of water to be carried, distance to travel to water sources etc.).Hygiene Promotions activities
b) To support emergency healthcare needs in emergency first aid.
Provision of first aid trainings to the community and volunteers, Provision of First aids kits. Increasing the capacity of IRCS to response with the provision of ambulances.
c) To provide livelihood support based on Household Economic Security (HES) and livelihood feasibility assessment done in 2017.
Families will be supported financially to start small business initiatives in host communities as well returnee areas.
d) To enhance IRCS crisis management capacity through:
Provision of training for volunteers in NDRT, IT, Communication and PMER.Provision of relevant technical capacity.
This plan target in particular displaced people (men, women, boys and girls) in North Iraq and Central Iraq, notably IDPs living in camp and non-camp settings that have moved from their homes due to ongoing fighting, as well as those newly displaced and anticipated to be displaced.
