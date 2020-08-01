PM announces Date for Early General Election

2020/08/01 | 17:46 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has announced an early general election for 6th June, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.
According to Reuters, the Iraqi parliament must ratify the election date.
The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) welcomed the announcement.
The Special Representative of […]
