Iraqi army arrests ISIL membrs in Nineveh

2020/08/01 | 19:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi security forces launched a new counter-terrorism operation in Nineveh, according to Baghdad Today.During the operation, ISIL takfiri remnant bases in Mosul city in Nineveh Governorate were targeted by Iraqi Army.

They have managed to identify and arrest some ISIL terrorist forces.





In recent months, various areas of some Iraqi provinces have been the site of ISIL hideouts, and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and Iraqi Army have carried out dozens of operations in the provinces.





Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.





