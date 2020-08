2020/08/02 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Pathway to peace: New recommendations to enhance local policing programmes in Iraq Designing adaptable programmes, promoting the role of women in policing, and streamlining international interventions and are some of the key recommendations made by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in a recent conflict assessment on local policing in Iraq.Conflict Assessment in Support […]