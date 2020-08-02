COVID-19: Kurdistan announces 277 infections and 94 recoveries


COVID-19: Kurdistan announces 277 infections and 94 recoveries
2020/08/02 | 07:32 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Two health care workers wear protective gear at a COVID-19 treatment center in the Kurdistan Region's province of Erbil.

(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links