Iran buys Indian sugar to ease its oil-money headache
2019/02/28 | 18:55
Sanctioned by the US, Iran’s found a sweet way to use the

cash it’s accumulated from trading oil: Purchase sugar from India.Iran is struggling to spend the rupees it’s made from oil

sales to India that are sitting in the south Asian nation’s banks. Meanwhile,

sugar stockpiles are stacking up in India after a bumper crop. Now the two have

struck a deal that eases each other’s woes -- albeit only to some extent.The Government Trading Corporation of Iran will buy 150,000

tons of raw sugar from Indian mills for delivery in March-April, paying in rupees

from escrow accounts held at UCO Bank. Indian sweeteners regain access to an

old market, which has been dominated by Brazil, the world’s biggest producer

and exporter.This payment mechanism will allow India, which imports

nearly 80 percent of its crude, to comply with the condition that forbids

direct fund transfers to Iran for a U.S. waiver from sanctions. It also opens

an outlet for India’s swelling sugar reserves as local production exceeds

demand for a second consecutive year. The Asia nation, which vies with Brazil

as the world’s top sugar producer, is looking to boost exports.India could potentially sell more commodities to Iran. India

imported crude oil worth $12.6 billion from the Persian Gulf country last year,

while goods sold -- such as basmati rice, oil seed meal and tea -- were worth

only $2.9 billion, according to India’s Directorate General of Commercial

Intelligence and Statistics.

