2020/08/02 | 10:26 - Source: Iraq News

Doha-based Iraqi artist gives hope amid pandemic in online exhibition

02 Aug 2020 - 8:35

One of the paintings by Iraqi artist Salem Mathkour on show at an online exhibition titled “Radiant Darkness.” PIC: Al Markhiya Gallery’s official Facebook page.

Iraqi artist Salem Mathkour takes inspiration from the pandemic in his latest works displayed in an exclusive exhibition which recently launched online via Al Markhiya Gallery’s Artsy page.Titled “Radiant Darkness”, the exhibition features ten watercolour paintings Mathkour has made in the recent days of the pandemic, all of which depict trees in darkness.



Though the trees are without leaves, their trunks and branches are splashed with a multitude of colours reflecting optimism amid insurmountable challenges when hope seems hard to attain.“These paintings are based on a spot of coloured light that has been accompanying me over the past 100 days.



It is a dark epidemic; however, it is a radiant darkness,” said the artist.Born in Amarah city in Iraq, Mathkour moved to Baghdad where he earned BFA Fine Arts and is now based in Doha.



He exhibits a unique style evident in the distinct texture and colours of his paintings which reveal his undeniable talent and highly technical skill gained from many years of experience exploring his chosen artistic path.Running until August 14, “Radiant Darkness” follows Al Markhiya Gallery’s series of recent virtual exhibitions, one of which was the first online edition of its signature 50 x 50 exhibition which, on its seventh edition, featured works of 14 artists.Other online exhibitions presented by Al Markhiya recently included “Reformat” featuring works by Algerian artist Hamza Bounoua, “Social Distancing” which displayed works by Qatari artist Mubarak Al Thani, “Heroes of the Experiment” by Palestinian artist Hayyan Monawar and “Quarantine Diaries” by Qatari artist Sara Al Buainain. Recently, Al Markhiya Gallery launched its first gallery exhibition during the pandemic at its Fire Station gallery. Titled “2030 (Part 1)”, the ongoing group show showcases works by Qatari artists Abeer Al Kuwari, Ahmed Nouh, Mohammed Atiq, Khalifa Al Thani, Hassan Manasrah, Yasser Al Mulla, Nassar Al Attiyah, Mohammed Al Hamadi, and Maryam Faraj Al Suwaidi.



It was conceived to contribute to the development of a new visual movement in Qatar and seeks to draw talented Qatari artists from multidisciplinary arts practices together, engaging them in creative and intellectual encounters focusing on the future of Qatar.A pioneering private art gallery in Doha, Al Markhiya Gallery continues its mission of promoting, exhibiting and selling Qatari and Arab contemporary art.

Share this post