Seven ISIS militants killed in airstrike in Salahuddin

2019/02/28 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Seven ISIS militants were killed on Wednesday as an airstrike that targeted their hideout in al-Siniya Island in Salahuddin province, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Force was quoted saying.In a statement, CTS said the U.S.-led international coalition fighter jets targeted an underground hideout of ISIS in Tal Aswad town in Salahuddin province, leaving seven militants killed.”The troops, according to the statement, also found a large cache of explosives inside the hideout.All the explosives were detonated successfully inside one of the buildings, used by ISIS, it added.