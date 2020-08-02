Ensuring the quality of Vietnamese face masks in export

2020/08/02 | 17:54 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Dony Garment Company along with other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has just warned about ensuring the quality of export masks, avoiding affecting the image of Vietnam's exports.

There was one buyer who requested us to remove the aseptic packaging to reduce the price, but we insisted on quality and so we turned away the client.”— Henry Pham - CEO DONY Garment CompanyVIETNAM, August 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vietnamese deal in Sweden recently reported that it had received information from a Danish company about some Vietnamese companies using CE (certificate required by the EU market) issued by organizations.



are not recognized by the EU to export medical equipment and supplies to the EU.There are signs of uncontrolled qualityLast time, face masks and preventive protection products had a sharp increase in export turnover.



This is a commodity that helps many business units can diversify products, boosting exports in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic causing much damage.According to data from the General Department of Customs, in May, the whole country had more than 150 enterprises (enterprises) participating in exporting medical masks.



Correspondingly, the number of medical masks has been exported to 181.54 million units.



Before that, from the beginning of the year until the end of April, the country had exported more than 139 million medical masks of all kinds.It can be seen that, after the Government issued Resolution No.



60 / NQ-CP, abolishing the regulation of applying the export licensing regime for medical masks at the end of April, immediately in May, the number of Export of medical masks has increased sharply, accounting for more than half of the turnover since the beginning of the year.Notably, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, previously Vietnamese enterprises had to import antibacterial cloth or chemicals to produce the antibacterial fabric.



But now, some enterprises, such as Nam Dinh Silk Weaving Company, have been able to produce antibacterial fabric entirely from domestic biological materials.However, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is concerned that the sudden increase in demand has caused the export market of these products to grow hot and show signs of uncontrolled quality.



This creates a risk of affecting the image of Vietnam's exports.Mr.



Tran Thanh Hai, Deputy Director of Import and Export Department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, emphasized: “Recently, the number of companies involved in the production and export of masks and protective gear for epidemics has increased rapidly.



In particular, according to the FDA certification units (certificates required by the US market) and CE, the process to apply for these certificates takes from weeks to months.



In this short time, many businesses get those certificates and find that is not suitable.



”Mr.



Hai added, in the context of complicated movements of the COVID-19 epidemic in markets such as the US and the EU ...



they could ease import conditions for these epidemic prevention items.



However, once the epidemic is more controlled, these markets will certainly increase its control again.



"If Vietnam's goods do not meet the standards they have set, the possibility of Vietnamese goods being blocked is very high," - Hai warned.Facing the above situation, Deputy Director of the Import and Export Department Tran Thanh Hai recommends that companies exporting mask and personal protective equipment need to understand thoroughly the units with functions of consultancy, testing, testing and certification of standards, conformity assessment, especially when businesses want to issue CE certification for export to the EU market and FDA certification for export to the US market.“Markets in developed countries often require high quality and safety requirements for users.



Therefore, businesses learn about these standards to meet, apply for appropriate certificates to facilitate export activities "- a representative of the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.According to the research, the number of units with the function of testing, testing, and certifying export certificates to the EU and US in Vietnam is not much, only about 10 units.



Because these organizations must originate from the EU or from the US, set up representative offices in Vietnam.In the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US people.At the ceremony, Mr.



Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S.



Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as as California, New York, etc.Dony Masks have met standards for protecting public health (US Food), Drug Administration (FDA), DGA certified from France, and received CE certification from French Cert.



Dony Masks also have DGA certification - Prove that Dony Masks respirator against NCovid virus up to 99% (by the French Ministry of Defense).



Dony Masks have met standards for protecting public health (US Food), Drug Administration (FDA), DGA certified from France, and received CE certification from French Cert. Dony Masks also have DGA certification - Prove that Dony Masks respirator against NCovid virus up to 99% (by the French Ministry of Defense). Dony Mask is also packed in medical packaging & be sterilized with E.O gas technology used for Medical Supplies - ability to penetrate the tiniest of pathways & destroy all kinds of bacteria and viruses.

?