Top Kurdistan Region officials mark anniversary of Yezidi genocide


Top Kurdistan Region officials mark anniversary of Yezidi genocide
2020/08/03 | 15:56 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A Yezidi woman holding a toddler along with her daughters flees the so-called Islamic State attack in August 2014.

(Photo: Reuters)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links