Protection Monitoring in Response to the COVID-19 Outbreak in Iraq | Summary of key findings - July 2020

2020/08/03 | 16:16 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The National Protection Cluster (NPC) is coordinating a joint protection monitoring exercise at the community level through key informant interviews to measure the protection impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on conflict-affected and displaced communities in Iraq.The fourth round of data collection took place from 28 June - 19 July 2020 with 11 organizations interviewing 5142 respondents in 17 governorates and 127 sub-districts.Interviews were conducted in IDP camps, informal sites and out-of-camp/return areas.Impact of COVID-19 measures and regulations • 62% of respondents in camps report a ban on entry into / exit from camps, but with exceptions.The highest level of reporting is 78% in Ninewa and Anbar governorates, compared to 60% in Erbil, 16% in Duhok and 0% in Kirkuk governorates.7% of respondents in camps in Iraq also report a ban on entry into / exit from camps, but without exceptions.

• 27% of respondents in camps report a ban on new admissions to camps.



The highest level of reporting is 37% in Erbil governorate, compared to 33% in Ninewa, 6% in Duhok, 2% in Anbar and 0% in Kirkuk governorates.

• 41% of respondents in out-of-camp locations report facing restrictions on access to markets compared to 8% in camps.



The highest level of reporting for out-of-camp locations is 76% in Kirkuk governorate, compared to 70% in Salah al-din, 47% in Anbar 41% in Ninewa, 38% in Diyala, 31% in Duhok and 21% in Erbil governorates.

• 7% of respondents in camps report facing restrictions on access to health facilities, compared to 5% in out-of-camp locations.



All locations combined, the proportion is the highest in Salah Al-Din governorate with 11%.

• The first main consequence reported for breaching public health regulations is a verbal warning cited by 61% of respondents in camps and 74% out-of-camps.



The second main consequence is a fine, with arrest coming as third.



The highest level of reporting for arrest is 55% in Duhok governorate, compared to 45% in Anbar, 25% in Diyala, 24% in Salah al-Din, 23% in Ninewa, 18% in Erbil and 16% in Kirkuk governorates.

• 20% of respondents in camps report that measures and regulations apply solely or more strictly to IDPs and/or returnees, compared to 4% in out-of-camps.



In camps, the highest level of reporting is 64% in Anbar governorate, compared to 24% in Ninewa, 17% in Erbil and 0% in Kirkuk,Duhok and Diyala governorates.



