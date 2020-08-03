Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Arab tribal leaders targeted in new assassination campaign in Deir ez-Zor
2020/08/03 | 21:48 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Sheikh Umtashar al-Hifil was killed on Sunday by unidentified gunmen.
(Photo: Deir al Zor media centre)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq