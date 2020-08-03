Charming items exceed estimates and expectations in Neue Auctions' online-only Summer Art & Antiques sale held July 25th

2020/08/03 | 22:12 - Source: Iraq News

I'm grateful we're able to keep up with the momentum.”— Cynthia MaciejewskiBEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A simple but charming garden bird whirligig yard ornament standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a central post, attached to which were seven spinning branches, each with a bird on either end, proved irresistible to bidders in Neue Auctions’ online-only Summer Art & Antiques Auction held July 25th.



After spirited bidding, it flew away for $1,353.The birds appeared to be machine stamped metal with traces of blue paint, and the tip had an ornamental fleur de lis style finial.



Each branch spun in the wind with ease.



The estimate was conservative at $150-$300.



After 23 bids, it sold to a Liveauctioneers bidder for $1,100 (less 23 percent buyer’s premium) and was marked as a "hot lot” with 50 bidders marking it a favorite.The sale was packed with 300 lots of unique treasures seeking new homes.



These included art, antiques, rock ‘n’ roll-signed albums, vintage posters, decorative arts, Asian objects, furniture garden items, works on paper and more.



Overall, the auction grossed $54,580, with the buyer’s premium.



Online bidding was via Liveauctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com."I wasn't sure if bidding would be soft or strong, but many lots exceeded our expectations and estimates,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions.



“People are staying home right now and getting their fix through online shopping and bidding.



This is the first summer auction I've had in 20 years.



Maciejewski said, historically, Neue Auctions has had an auction every other month, but for 2020, it's been every month.



“We’re working with many estates right now,” she said.



“The Baby Boomer generation is downsizing and properties are selling quickly, and that’s keeping us busy.



I'm grateful that we're able to keep up with the momentum.”Following are additional highlights from the auction.



All prices quoted include a 23 percent buyer’s premium.A stunning, hand-carved and painted figure of an Osprey hawk by artist Wendell Gilley (Maine, 1904-1983), depicting the Osprey in flight landing on a driftwood branch over a flounder on the sand, 17 inches tall and artist signed, brought $1,599.



Also, an oak Arts and Crafts watchmaker’s desk having a rectangular top and fitted with a glass panel over three drawers, commanded $799.A sailor attracted much attention in the decorative arts category.



He was lot 182: a hand-painted cast iron door stop in the form of a uniformed sailor, painted in red, white and blue and standing 13 ½ inches tall ($1,169).



Also, a Nantucket basket hand-woven in 1995 by Sylvia Terry, oval form, surmounted by a carved whale, with bone fittings and closure, artist signed, rose to $677.Asian lots were led by three Chinese Export armorial plates, the center plate Qing, Quianlong (circa 1735-1738), painted in the center with the arms of Dickinson impaling Wright above the motto “Dei Manus Medicus”.



The other two plates (Qing, Qianlong, circa 1745) were painted in the center with the quarterly arms of Fazakerley impaling Lutwyche.



The set brought $1,599.A set of eight 20th century Chinese Export cabbage leaf covered cups and saucers, the delicate cups having two handles and domed covers, the saucers 6 inches by 5 inches, garnered $1,353.



Also, a Capodimonte armorial china lot comprising two cookie plates with handles, six plates and five bread plates, all decorated with bacchanalian scenes around the rims, fetched $1,107.A color woodblock with embossing by Hiroaki Takahashi Shotei (Japanese, 1871-1945), titled Tama, the Cat (1924), 10 inches by 14 inches, from the lifetime edition published by Shozaburo Watanabeo, signed with the publisher’s seal used from 1929-1942, went for $1,107; and a group of eight assorted Chinese blanc de chine Guanyin figures, the tallest one 10 inches, made $799.Chinese textiles piqued bidder interest.



A silk jacquard woven table cloth, patch construction in gold and earth tones woven with dragons in clouds, measuring about 86 inches by 44 inches, knocked down for $1,169.



The same price was realized for a silk jacquard woven quilt, woven with dragon and phoenix borders centering bands in multiple colors, 70 inches by 64 inches.Neue Auctions’ next major auction is a mid-century design auction with contemporary art slated for Saturday, August 22nd, at 11 am Eastern time.



The sale is titled “What’s Neue Pussycat?” and bidding will be online-only, through Liveauctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com.Headlining the sale is an artwork by Pop Art icon Roy Lichtenstein (American, 1923-1997).



The offering of this screen print, titled Oval Office, gives it additional meaning in our current trying times.



Commissioned as part of the Artists for Freedom of Expression Project, the 36 inch by 45 inch print, signed in pencil by Lichtenstein and dated 1992, has an estimate of $30,000-$50,000.The Modern auction will feature many other wonderful finds in the fine art category, to include works by artists like Viktor Schreckengost, Julian Stanczak and others.



Cataloging is underway.



Furnishings will showcase some excellent Mid-Century Modern classics from names such as Charles and Ray Eames, George Nelson, Folke Ohlsson and others.



Watch website for details.



Neue Auctions invites everyone to be added to its email list to receive notifications and information regarding all current and future sales.



For info, visit www.neueauctions.com.



Neue Auctions provides a bespoke experience for sellers and buyers, with items presented fully guaranteed and vetted, and combines regular online auctions with selected art exhibitions and educational opportunities.



Offering consignment services for single items, estates and corporate collections, the firm assists clients in the complicated process of settling estates and general downsizing, working with private individuals, trusts, estates, museums, banks and attorneys.Neue Auctions continues the long-standing history and tradition of art collecting in Cleveland by bringing fine works of art to the market for sale, encouraging the current and next generation of collectors.



Neue Auctions is accepting consignments for future sales.



For purchases or inquiries about consigning, please call 216-245-6707; or send an email to cynthia@neueauctions.com.To learn more about Neue Auctions and the Saturday, August 22nd “What’s New Pussycat?” online auction at 11 am Eastern time, visit www.neueauctions.com.



Updates are posted often.# # # #

