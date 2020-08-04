80 percent of Yezidi territories are unsafe for the IDPs to return: Official


80 percent of Yezidi territories are unsafe for the IDPs to return: Official
2020/08/04 | 06:20 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Displaced members of the Yezidi (Ezidi) religious minority outside the city of Sinjar (Shingal).

(Photo: Archive)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links