Separate bombings in Mosul kill two, injure at least 28 more

2019/02/28 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The second explosion, another car bomb, detonated near Mosul University, leaving two people dead and 24 others wounded, the official said.
No group has claimed responsibility for either attack, although Iraqi security personnel often blame the so-called Islamic State for such violence.
Despite Iraq declaring a “final victory” against the extremist group in December 2017, the Islamic State continues to carry out sporadic attacks, including bombings, assassinations, and kidnappings, in previously liberated areas like Mosul, and even in areas it never controlled like the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.
As sleeper cells and Islamic State sympathizers remain active in Iraq, local and foreign officials have called on the US-led coalition to prepare for a new battle after the military defeat of the Islamic State: a war on the extremist group’s ideology.
