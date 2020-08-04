COVID-19: Iraq continues to record new uptick of infections; total deaths reach over 5,000


COVID-19: Iraq continues to record new uptick of infections; total deaths reach over 5,000
2020/08/04 | 15:54 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- An Iraqi volunteer buries a coffin of an individual who died due to COVID-19-related complications in Iraq's southern province of Najaf.

(Photo: Reuters)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links