Rouhani to discuss complex, longstanding issue with Iraq: source

2019/02/28 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An upcoming visit for Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani to Baghdad will seek the solution of an outstanding
complex issue that has extended since the era of the former regime of Saddam
Hussein, a source in the Iranian presidency said on Thursday.Rouhani is set to visit Baghdad on
March 11 at an official invitation, where he will meet with Iraqi President
Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, the source said in a
statement quoted by Iranian sources.He added that the visit will
expectedly discuss the border disputes since the 1980s, explaining that there is a
desire between Baghdad and Tehran to completely resolve the border issues.
