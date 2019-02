Rouhani to discuss complex, longstanding issue with Iraq: source

2019/02/28 | 23:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-An upcoming visit for IranianPresident Hassan Rouhani to Baghdad will seek the solution of an outstandingcomplex issue that has extended since the era of the former regime of SaddamHussein, a source in the Iranian presidency said on Thursday.Rouhani is set to visit Baghdad onMarch 11 at an official invitation, where he will meet with Iraqi PresidentBarham Salih and Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, the source said in astatement quoted by Iranian sources.He added that the visit willexpectedly discuss the border disputes since the 1980s, explaining that there is adesire between Baghdad and Tehran to completely resolve the border issues.