Salih receives Iranian delegation of Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly

2019/03/01 | 00:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi President Barham Salih received a delegation from the Ahl al-Bayt
World Assembly established by the Iranian government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhtari. This came as an
expected visit for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani looms.During the meeting, the two sides stressed the
importance of strengthening ties between Muslims, countering radical thought to
promote Islamic unity, and sticking to supreme religious clerics, which serves the
interests of Islam and Muslims. The Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly is
an international non-governmental organization that was
established by a group of Shiite elites under
the supervision of the great Islamic
authority of the Shiites in 1990 to identify, organize, educate
and support the followers of Ahl
al-Bayt.
