Salih receives Iranian delegation of Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly
2019/03/01 | 00:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi President Barham Salih received a delegation from the Ahl al-Bayt

World Assembly established by the Iranian government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhtari. This came as an

expected visit for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani looms.During the meeting, the two sides stressed the

importance of strengthening ties between Muslims, countering radical thought to

promote Islamic unity, and sticking to supreme religious clerics, which serves the

interests of Islam and Muslims. The Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly is

an international non-governmental organization that was

established by a group of Shiite elites under

the supervision of the great Islamic

authority of the Shiites in 1990 to identify, organize, educate

and support the followers of Ahl

al-Bayt.



