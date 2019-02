Salih receives Iranian delegation of Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly

2019/03/01 | 00:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraqi President Barham Salih received a delegation from the Ahl al-BaytWorld Assembly established by the Iranian government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhtari. This came as anexpected visit for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani looms.During the meeting, the two sides stressed theimportance of strengthening ties between Muslims, countering radical thought topromote Islamic unity, and sticking to supreme religious clerics, which serves theinterests of Islam and Muslims. The Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly isan international non-governmental organization that wasestablished by a group of Shiite elites underthe supervision of the great Islamicauthority of the Shiites in 1990 to identify, organize, educateand support the followers of Ahlal-Bayt.