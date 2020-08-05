Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
COVID-19: Kurdistan announces 357 new cases; medical clinics to reopen
2020/08/05 | 03:26 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- In recent months, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have seen dramatic spikes in the number of daily coronavirus cases.
(Photo: Archive)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq