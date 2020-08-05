Issam Al-Chalabi's 50 Years in the World of Oil

2020/08/05 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.
Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
A number of Iraq's oil professionals and technocrats have authored books documenting their own experience during the period of their time in the Iraqi petroleum sector.
In addition to providing invaluable first-person […]
Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
A number of Iraq's oil professionals and technocrats have authored books documenting their own experience during the period of their time in the Iraqi petroleum sector.
In addition to providing invaluable first-person […]