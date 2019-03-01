عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Four PMU injured in Mosul
2019/03/01 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA - BAGHDAD



Security Media Cell announced that a vehicle belongs to Popular Mobilization Units – PMU has been targeted in an explosive bomb south of Mosul.



This resulted in 4 injuries for PMU where the security forces started checking operations at the incident.











All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW