Four PMU injured in Mosul

2019/03/01 | 01:00
INA - BAGHDAD
Security Media Cell announced that a vehicle belongs to Popular Mobilization Units – PMU has been targeted in an explosive bomb south of Mosul.
This resulted in 4 injuries for PMU where the security forces started checking operations at the incident.
