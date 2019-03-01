Mali: Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, March 2019

2019/03/01 | 01:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Security Council Report
Country: Afghanistan, Burundi, Central African Republic, Cyprus, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Serbia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Ukraine, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Yemen
Overview
France will hold the presidency in March. France and Germany, the Council president in April, will hold a “joint presidency” covering both months.
There will be one open debate on combating the financing of terrorism, during which a resolu-tion may be adopted.
The Council is expected to carry out a visiting mission to Mali. A briefing on the visiting mission and a ministerial meeting on Mali with the par-ticipation of Malian Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga are scheduled shortly after the delegation returns.
Regarding other African issues, there will be briefings, followed by consultations, on South Sudan (UNMISS), the DRC (MONUSCO), and the Great Lakes Region. Consultations are also anticipated on Libya (UNSMIL) and the 1970 Libya sanctions regime. The Council is scheduled to adopt resolutions renewing the mandates of UNMISS, MONUSCO, and UNSOM (Somalia).
The Council will be briefed on Yemen on the implementation of resolution 2452, which estab-lished the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA). It will also receive the monthly briefings on the humanitarian situation, the political process and the use of chemical weap-ons in Syria.
Other Middle East issues that will be consid-ered include:
• Israel/Palestine, the regular monthly meeting;
• Lebanon, an update on the implementation of resolution 1701, which called for a cessation of hostilities between the Shi’a militant group Hezbollah and Israel in 2006; and
• UNDOF in the Golan Heights, the quarterly report and most recent developments.
Two meetings are anticipated on European issues: Federica Mogherini, the EU High Repre-sentative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, is expected to brief the Council on UN-EU coop-eration in maintaining international peace and security; and Slovakian Foreign Minister Miro-slav Lajčák, the current Chairperson-in-Office for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), will brief on OSCE activities.
Council members anticipate a briefing on Haiti (MINUJUSTH), most likely from Special Representative and head of MINUJUSTH, Helen Meagher La Lime, and will also consider the most recent report on the implementation of resolution 2410—which set a timeline for the gradual draw-down of formed police units—and political and security developments in the context of the 15 April expiry of MINUJUSTH’s mandate.
In a change of practice, the Council will hold its quarterly meeting on Afghanistan (UNAMA)as a briefing, followed by consultations, rather than in debate format, prior to renewing the mis-sion’s mandate later in the month.
The Council is also expected to adopt a resolu-tion renewing the mandate of the Panel of Experts of the 1718 DPRK Sanctions Committee.
A briefing of the 1540 Sanctions Committee is also anticipated during the month.
There will be an informal interactive dialogue on the Middle East region. Arria-formula meet-ings are anticipated on women’s participation in peace processes, on Crimea, and on criminal jus-tice and human rights.
Council members will continue to follow closely developments in Venezuela and may meet on this and other issues not on the programme as needed.
