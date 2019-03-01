Iraqi civilian killed in car bombing in Mosul

2019/03/01 | 02:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- At least one person was killed and 13 others injured in a car bombing in Mosul city, north Baghdad, on Thursday. The blast, which hit near Mosul University, left extensive material damage at the nearby shops and cars, the Iraqi security media department said in a press release. (end) sbr.gb MENAFN2802201900710000ID1098189748
