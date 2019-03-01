عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Did Qatar donate much money to cover up support to Yemeni Houthis?
2019/03/01 | 09:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The

Qatari regime decided to donate $27 million for the United Nations humanitarian

plan in Yemen to avoid criticism, and cover up its crimes in supporting the

Iranian Houthi terrorist militia, and the country's involvement in prolonging

the crisis in the country.Last

year, leaked intelligence documents revealed the suspicious support provided by

the Qatari regime to the Houthi militias from the beginning of the second

millennium, and before the war in Yemen. Qatar then prompted the Houthis to

strike Saudi Arabia.According

to Qatari opposition Qatarileaks on Twitter, Yemen's 900 documents have

documented Qatar's support for al-Houthi's militia to control Sanaa; the Qatari

regime communicated with Hussein Badruddin, the spiritual father of the militias

before the outbreak of war in the city of Saada, northwest of Sanaa.In September, the Iranian-backed

militias of Houthi confessed

Qatar's support to their crimes in the Gulf state, Alyamanalaraby website

published on Friday.The

Houthi militias carried out heinous crimes in Yemen reportedly

with the support of Qatar to

implement Iran's terrorist plot by taking control of the region, amidst fierce

battle in Yemen between

the terrorists and Saudi-led Arab coalition.Spokesman for Qatari opposition said in

March last year that Doha was involved in the missile attacks launched by Houthi

terrorists against Saudi Arabia. Khaled al-Hel said in a tweet that the Qatari opposition stands

side by side with "our brothers to fight terrorism and dry its

sources".Arab coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen announced

earlier that Saudi air defense system intercepted seven ballistic missiles

launched by Houthis, one of them over Riyadh. The attacks killed an Egyptian expatriate

and wounded two others. Qatari media outlets seemingly promoted for the Houthi militias’

perspective. The Qatari-owned network Al Jazeera hosted a Houthi commander

few minutes after the attacks. The

Houthi commander threatened the alliance in support of legitimacy in Yemen.Yemen's Southern Transitional Council has

accused the Qatari government of supporting the Houthi militias in an attempt

to destabilize the region, the National reported.The

Aden-based group, whose fighters are battling the Houthis rebels alongside the

government troops backed by the Arab Coalition, said Doha was contributing

financially to the rebels.“Qatar

has played a very negative role in destabilizing the situation in Yemen by

offering the Houthis and other terrorist groups all the support needed to

remain alive to serve Iranian agendas, which aim to destabilize the Arab

world,” said Salem Thabet Al Oulaqi, an STC spokesman.Nazar

Haytham, director of STC’s Department of Youth, told The National that the

Qatari government has been financially contributing to the Houthi group so that

“they can buy more weapons”.“Qatar

also provides media support to the Muslim Brotherhood and the Houthis via their

Al Jazeera news channel as well as other networks in Iran and Lebanon,” he

said.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW