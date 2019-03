Did Qatar donate much money to cover up support to Yemeni Houthis?

2019/03/01 | 09:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- TheQatari regime decided to donate $27 million for the United Nations humanitarianplan in Yemen to avoid criticism, and cover up its crimes in supporting theIranian Houthi terrorist militia, and the country's involvement in prolongingthe crisis in the country.Lastyear, leaked intelligence documents revealed the suspicious support provided bythe Qatari regime to the Houthi militias from the beginning of the secondmillennium, and before the war in Yemen. Qatar then prompted the Houthis tostrike Saudi Arabia.Accordingto Qatari opposition Qatarileaks on Twitter, Yemen's 900 documents havedocumented Qatar's support for al-Houthi's militia to control Sanaa; the Qatariregime communicated with Hussein Badruddin, the spiritual father of the militiasbefore the outbreak of war in the city of Saada, northwest of Sanaa.In September, the Iranian-backedmilitias of Houthi confessedQatar's support to their crimes in the Gulf state, Alyamanalaraby websitepublished on Friday.TheHouthi militias carried out heinous crimes in Yemen reportedlywith the support of Qatar toimplement Iran's terrorist plot by taking control of the region, amidst fiercebattle in Yemen betweenthe terrorists and Saudi-led Arab coalition.Spokesman for Qatari opposition said inMarch last year that Doha was involved in the missile attacks launched by Houthiterrorists against Saudi Arabia. Khaled al-Hel said in a tweet that the Qatari opposition standsside by side with "our brothers to fight terrorism and dry itssources".Arab coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen announcedearlier that Saudi air defense system intercepted seven ballistic missileslaunched by Houthis, one of them over Riyadh. The attacks killed an Egyptian expatriateand wounded two others. Qatari media outlets seemingly promoted for the Houthi militias’perspective. The Qatari-owned network Al Jazeera hosted a Houthi commanderfew minutes after the attacks. TheHouthi commander threatened the alliance in support of legitimacy in Yemen.Yemen's Southern Transitional Council hasaccused the Qatari government of supporting the Houthi militias in an attemptto destabilize the region, the National reported.TheAden-based group, whose fighters are battling the Houthis rebels alongside thegovernment troops backed by the Arab Coalition, said Doha was contributingfinancially to the rebels.“Qatarhas played a very negative role in destabilizing the situation in Yemen byoffering the Houthis and other terrorist groups all the support needed toremain alive to serve Iranian agendas, which aim to destabilize the Arabworld,” said Salem Thabet Al Oulaqi, an STC spokesman.NazarHaytham, director of STC’s Department of Youth, told The National that theQatari government has been financially contributing to the Houthi group so that“they can buy more weapons”.“Qataralso provides media support to the Muslim Brotherhood and the Houthis via theirAl Jazeera news channel as well as other networks in Iran and Lebanon,” hesaid.