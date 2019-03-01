Did Qatar donate much money to cover up support to Yemeni Houthis?

2019/03/01 | 09:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The
Qatari regime decided to donate $27 million for the United Nations humanitarian
plan in Yemen to avoid criticism, and cover up its crimes in supporting the
Iranian Houthi terrorist militia, and the country's involvement in prolonging
the crisis in the country.Last
year, leaked intelligence documents revealed the suspicious support provided by
the Qatari regime to the Houthi militias from the beginning of the second
millennium, and before the war in Yemen. Qatar then prompted the Houthis to
strike Saudi Arabia.According
to Qatari opposition Qatarileaks on Twitter, Yemen's 900 documents have
documented Qatar's support for al-Houthi's militia to control Sanaa; the Qatari
regime communicated with Hussein Badruddin, the spiritual father of the militias
before the outbreak of war in the city of Saada, northwest of Sanaa.In September, the Iranian-backed
militias of Houthi confessed
Qatar's support to their crimes in the Gulf state, Alyamanalaraby website
published on Friday.The
Houthi militias carried out heinous crimes in Yemen reportedly
with the support of Qatar to
implement Iran's terrorist plot by taking control of the region, amidst fierce
battle in Yemen between
the terrorists and Saudi-led Arab coalition.Spokesman for Qatari opposition said in
March last year that Doha was involved in the missile attacks launched by Houthi
terrorists against Saudi Arabia. Khaled al-Hel said in a tweet that the Qatari opposition stands
side by side with "our brothers to fight terrorism and dry its
sources".Arab coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen announced
earlier that Saudi air defense system intercepted seven ballistic missiles
launched by Houthis, one of them over Riyadh. The attacks killed an Egyptian expatriate
and wounded two others. Qatari media outlets seemingly promoted for the Houthi militias’
perspective. The Qatari-owned network Al Jazeera hosted a Houthi commander
few minutes after the attacks. The
Houthi commander threatened the alliance in support of legitimacy in Yemen.Yemen's Southern Transitional Council has
accused the Qatari government of supporting the Houthi militias in an attempt
to destabilize the region, the National reported.The
Aden-based group, whose fighters are battling the Houthis rebels alongside the
government troops backed by the Arab Coalition, said Doha was contributing
financially to the rebels.“Qatar
has played a very negative role in destabilizing the situation in Yemen by
offering the Houthis and other terrorist groups all the support needed to
remain alive to serve Iranian agendas, which aim to destabilize the Arab
world,” said Salem Thabet Al Oulaqi, an STC spokesman.Nazar
Haytham, director of STC’s Department of Youth, told The National that the
Qatari government has been financially contributing to the Houthi group so that
“they can buy more weapons”.“Qatar
also provides media support to the Muslim Brotherhood and the Houthis via their
Al Jazeera news channel as well as other networks in Iran and Lebanon,” he
said.
