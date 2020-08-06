Rocket Attack Targeting Baghdad’s Green Zone Foiled

2020/08/06 | 10:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A rocket attack aimed at targeting the Iraqi capital Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone was foiled early Wednesday, local media reported.The Katyusha rocket attack was thwarted by a missile defense system, according to the of Alsumaria news channel quoted a security source.

No casualties were reported and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Sirens were heard at the US embassy compound when the attack took place.

The Green Zone is a highly fortified zone in the capital where government headquarters and foreign missions are located.

This article has been adapted from its original source.