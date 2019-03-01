British MPs call for direct flights between Kurdistan and UK, ease travel advice

2019/03/01 | 10:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – British members of parliament on Wednesday introduced a motion calling for the launch of direct flights between the autonomous Kurdistan Region and the UK, as well as asking theForeign and Commonwealth Office to revise its travel advice regarding the Kurdish region.
The motion was introduced by Labour MP Mary Glindon and supported by MPs Bob Blackman and Jim Shannon.
“This House believes that direct flights between the UK and the Kurdistan Region in Iraq would encourage more commercial, cultural, and educational connections with Kurdistan, whose capital city has been deemed the fifth safest in the world,” the motion reads.
It mentions that the House recognizes “that the Kurdistan Region is rightly proud of its security, religious tolerance and hospitality and that there is a deep esteem and affection for the UK in a place where English is the second language.”
The motion explains that operating direct flights would encourage the private sector in Kurdistan to develop its tourist infrastructure, and that UK citizens and others using a link in London would be attracted by its cosmopolitan night-life, good hotels, restaurants of many types, the oldest city in the world, scenic natural beauty in its vast countryside, with its rivers, mountains, plains and tranquillity, many archaeological sites and historical sights and buildings.
The MPs also noted that the House welcomes the news that British Airways is considering establishing direct flights, possibly in the summer of 2020.
The motion added that the House “encourages the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to revise its travel advice on travel to the Kurdistan Region.” Currently, non-essential travel to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq is discouraged by the UK governement.
The UK opened its consulate in Kurdistan in 2011, with many British expats currently working for different companies in the private sector of the Region.
Editing by Nadia Riva
