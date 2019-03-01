Will America leave the Gulf as China and Russia gain influence?

2019/03/01 | 11:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Dr. Eric Mandel
There is a new reality in the Arabian Gulf, which we ignore
at our peril: the ascendancy of China and Russia, happily taking advantage of
America’s withdrawal from the Middle East.The long awaited American pivot to China may well begin in
the Gulf, as the Chinese Belt and Road initiative is a significant challenge to
America for global economic influence and dominance, and is a threat to the
longstanding US international order.Just this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that “Saudi
Arabia is positioning itself as a partner in China’s massive Belt and Road
initiative [as] Prince Mohammed signs [a] raft of deals.”According to William C. Pacatte III writing in Defense 360,
President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) “poses a significant
long-term strategic threat to US interests… there is enough evidence to suggest
that BRI is… more analogous to a neo-colonialist and imperialistic China, under
the guise of an economic plan.”Some claim that this is finally the time to extricate the US
from the Persian Gulf, as it is now oil independent and the region is not vital
to US national security interests anymore.After speaking with US officials in the Gulf, I believe that
when cooler heads prevail, those sitting 7,000 miles away in Washington will
understand that America must stay engaged in the Gulf for our security
interests by ensuring the continued stability of its Gulf allies, while
securing the world’s energy supply. Instability in the energy supply chain
could cause a profound economic reaction in the US economy.The address for stability in the Middle East in not in
Cairo, Damascus, or Baghdad anymore: it is in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai,
with their outsized political as well as economic influence.Chinese and Russian political and economic efforts in the
region threaten to pull our Gulf friends, in spite of their sharing our most
important interests against Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood, into the arms of
our Chinese and Russian adversaries.Last fall, I spoke to the point person for the chairman of
the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, who led a bipartisan effort to pass
the Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development (BUILD) Act, a
direct response to the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative which offers Asian and
African countries loans and guarantees to slow down Chinese economic gains.
Those senators should be credited with understanding the importance of
counteracting Chinese entrenchment into vital zones of US influence.Like their ways or not, the Saudi regime is the keystone of
stability for the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and even Qatar. If we were to
abandon US commitments which support that stability, there would be an upheaval
destabilizing the whole Middle East. To resist Iran’s ambitions, the US needs
the cooperation of the Gulf States.For the time being, China is interested in economic
advantages, but you don’t need to look into the future to understand that their
new naval base in Djibouti, near the vital Bab-el-Mandeb strait on the road to
the Suez Canal, is the forerunner of their global ambitions, causing much
concern for US military planners.Russia for its part has been pursuing a strategy to create
daylight between Saudi Arabia and the other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)
members, undermining America’s interest in a strong GCC. Unfortunately the US
initiative for a Gulf NATO has been a failure, with a watered down version of
shared military exercises taking its place.Visiting the region, one finds that the tension between the
Gulf states and Iran is at an all time high, while Trump’s decision to leave
Syria, despite later backtracking, confirmed to the Gulf nations that America
is a fickle friend.The conservative Gulf is a riddle in transition, especially
after the 2019 break between Qatar and its fellow Gulf states of Saudi Arabia,
the UAE and Bahrain. Oman and Kuwait, the other members of the GCC, would
prefer reconciliation for their own interests, which the US administration
would like to see.Qatar is the one outlier, using its hosting of America’s Al
Udeid Air Base as a hostage against being pushed by the US to distance itself
from Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood. However, the Qatar air station is an
important but not an indispensable base. The UAE can build an equally vital
base on its own dime that would force Qatar to choose sides, or be devoured by
its Iranian and Salafist friends.The Chinese are moving into the region, and this can be
witnessed by the UAE literally rolling out the red carpet for the visit of
Chinese President Xi. Xi’s absolute control of China makes dealing with him
much easier for the authoritarian GCC nations, than having to deal with the
messy US political scene. The same can be said of Russian relations with the
Gulf.China is already Iran’s number one trading partner, and has
signed tens of billion of dollars in deals from Saudi Arabia to Jordan and
Oman. Russia has become the address for dealing with much of the Middle East
and has relationships with every player.None of this is in America’s interest, unless you are a Rand
Paul isolationist.The US must realize that the Gulf states are in a time of
change, feeling more vulnerable due to the dangers of another Arab Winter, with
the Muslim Brotherhood destabilizing their regimes.Yet the US is still their preferred choice as a friend.For the good news, the Gulf states are talking to the
Israelis. These nations are traders, and they see Israel as a good partner,
even now visiting Israel to scout out possibilities.But in order for true change to occur, they must begin the
hard process of changing the mindset of their citizens to begin a process of
acceptance of the Jewish state. Small steps, like playing the Israeli national
anthem at a Judo tournament in the Gulf, are a start.Going forward, it is important for Congress to figure out
how to influence Gulf state human rights abuses without destroying our vital
relationship.As a side benefit, this could also hold the key to improving
Israel’s relationship with the Arab world, an important American interest, and
forcing the next generation of Palestinians to choose economic advancement over
their desire to destroy the Jewish state.
