Will America leave the Gulf as China and Russia gain influence?
2019/03/01 | 11:15
Dr. Eric Mandel







There is a new reality in the Arabian Gulf, which we ignore

at our peril: the ascendancy of China and Russia, happily taking advantage of

America’s withdrawal from the Middle East.The long awaited American pivot to China may well begin in

the Gulf, as the Chinese Belt and Road initiative is a significant challenge to

America for global economic influence and dominance, and is a threat to the

longstanding US international order.Just this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that “Saudi

Arabia is positioning itself as a partner in China’s massive Belt and Road

initiative [as] Prince Mohammed signs [a] raft of deals.”According to William C. Pacatte III writing in Defense 360,

President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) “poses a significant

long-term strategic threat to US interests… there is enough evidence to suggest

that BRI is… more analogous to a neo-colonialist and imperialistic China, under

the guise of an economic plan.”Some claim that this is finally the time to extricate the US

from the Persian Gulf, as it is now oil independent and the region is not vital

to US national security interests anymore.After speaking with US officials in the Gulf, I believe that

when cooler heads prevail, those sitting 7,000 miles away in Washington will

understand that America must stay engaged in the Gulf for our security

interests by ensuring the continued stability of its Gulf allies, while

securing the world’s energy supply. Instability in the energy supply chain

could cause a profound economic reaction in the US economy.The address for stability in the Middle East in not in

Cairo, Damascus, or Baghdad anymore: it is in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai,

with their outsized political as well as economic influence.Chinese and Russian political and economic efforts in the

region threaten to pull our Gulf friends, in spite of their sharing our most

important interests against Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood, into the arms of

our Chinese and Russian adversaries.Last fall, I spoke to the point person for the chairman of

the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, who led a bipartisan effort to pass

the Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development (BUILD) Act, a

direct response to the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative which offers Asian and

African countries loans and guarantees to slow down Chinese economic gains.

Those senators should be credited with understanding the importance of

counteracting Chinese entrenchment into vital zones of US influence.Like their ways or not, the Saudi regime is the keystone of

stability for the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and even Qatar. If we were to

abandon US commitments which support that stability, there would be an upheaval

destabilizing the whole Middle East. To resist Iran’s ambitions, the US needs

the cooperation of the Gulf States.For the time being, China is interested in economic

advantages, but you don’t need to look into the future to understand that their

new naval base in Djibouti, near the vital Bab-el-Mandeb strait on the road to

the Suez Canal, is the forerunner of their global ambitions, causing much

concern for US military planners.Russia for its part has been pursuing a strategy to create

daylight between Saudi Arabia and the other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)

members, undermining America’s interest in a strong GCC. Unfortunately the US

initiative for a Gulf NATO has been a failure, with a watered down version of

shared military exercises taking its place.Visiting the region, one finds that the tension between the

Gulf states and Iran is at an all time high, while Trump’s decision to leave

Syria, despite later backtracking, confirmed to the Gulf nations that America

is a fickle friend.The conservative Gulf is a riddle in transition, especially

after the 2019 break between Qatar and its fellow Gulf states of Saudi Arabia,

the UAE and Bahrain. Oman and Kuwait, the other members of the GCC, would

prefer reconciliation for their own interests, which the US administration

would like to see.Qatar is the one outlier, using its hosting of America’s Al

Udeid Air Base as a hostage against being pushed by the US to distance itself

from Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood. However, the Qatar air station is an

important but not an indispensable base. The UAE can build an equally vital

base on its own dime that would force Qatar to choose sides, or be devoured by

its Iranian and Salafist friends.The Chinese are moving into the region, and this can be

witnessed by the UAE literally rolling out the red carpet for the visit of

Chinese President Xi. Xi’s absolute control of China makes dealing with him

much easier for the authoritarian GCC nations, than having to deal with the

messy US political scene. The same can be said of Russian relations with the

Gulf.China is already Iran’s number one trading partner, and has

signed tens of billion of dollars in deals from Saudi Arabia to Jordan and

Oman. Russia has become the address for dealing with much of the Middle East

and has relationships with every player.None of this is in America’s interest, unless you are a Rand

Paul isolationist.The US must realize that the Gulf states are in a time of

change, feeling more vulnerable due to the dangers of another Arab Winter, with

the Muslim Brotherhood destabilizing their regimes.Yet the US is still their preferred choice as a friend.For the good news, the Gulf states are talking to the

Israelis. These nations are traders, and they see Israel as a good partner,

even now visiting Israel to scout out possibilities.But in order for true change to occur, they must begin the

hard process of changing the mindset of their citizens to begin a process of

acceptance of the Jewish state. Small steps, like playing the Israeli national

anthem at a Judo tournament in the Gulf, are a start.Going forward, it is important for Congress to figure out

how to influence Gulf state human rights abuses without destroying our vital

relationship.As a side benefit, this could also hold the key to improving

Israel’s relationship with the Arab world, an important American interest, and

forcing the next generation of Palestinians to choose economic advancement over

their desire to destroy the Jewish state.



