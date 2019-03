Will America leave the Gulf as China and Russia gain influence?

2019/03/01 | 11:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Dr. Eric MandelThere is a new reality in the Arabian Gulf, which we ignoreat our peril: the ascendancy of China and Russia, happily taking advantage ofAmerica’s withdrawal from the Middle East.The long awaited American pivot to China may well begin inthe Gulf, as the Chinese Belt and Road initiative is a significant challenge toAmerica for global economic influence and dominance, and is a threat to thelongstanding US international order.Just this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that “SaudiArabia is positioning itself as a partner in China’s massive Belt and Roadinitiative [as] Prince Mohammed signs [a] raft of deals.”According to William C. Pacatte III writing in Defense 360,President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) “poses a significantlong-term strategic threat to US interests… there is enough evidence to suggestthat BRI is… more analogous to a neo-colonialist and imperialistic China, underthe guise of an economic plan.”Some claim that this is finally the time to extricate the USfrom the Persian Gulf, as it is now oil independent and the region is not vitalto US national security interests anymore.After speaking with US officials in the Gulf, I believe thatwhen cooler heads prevail, those sitting 7,000 miles away in Washington willunderstand that America must stay engaged in the Gulf for our securityinterests by ensuring the continued stability of its Gulf allies, whilesecuring the world’s energy supply. Instability in the energy supply chaincould cause a profound economic reaction in the US economy.The address for stability in the Middle East in not inCairo, Damascus, or Baghdad anymore: it is in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai,with their outsized political as well as economic influence.Chinese and Russian political and economic efforts in theregion threaten to pull our Gulf friends, in spite of their sharing our mostimportant interests against Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood, into the arms ofour Chinese and Russian adversaries.Last fall, I spoke to the point person for the chairman ofthe Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, who led a bipartisan effort to passthe Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development (BUILD) Act, adirect response to the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative which offers Asian andAfrican countries loans and guarantees to slow down Chinese economic gains.Those senators should be credited with understanding the importance ofcounteracting Chinese entrenchment into vital zones of US influence.Like their ways or not, the Saudi regime is the keystone ofstability for the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and even Qatar. If we were toabandon US commitments which support that stability, there would be an upheavaldestabilizing the whole Middle East. To resist Iran’s ambitions, the US needsthe cooperation of the Gulf States.For the time being, China is interested in economicadvantages, but you don’t need to look into the future to understand that theirnew naval base in Djibouti, near the vital Bab-el-Mandeb strait on the road tothe Suez Canal, is the forerunner of their global ambitions, causing muchconcern for US military planners.Russia for its part has been pursuing a strategy to createdaylight between Saudi Arabia and the other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)members, undermining America’s interest in a strong GCC. Unfortunately the USinitiative for a Gulf NATO has been a failure, with a watered down version ofshared military exercises taking its place.Visiting the region, one finds that the tension between theGulf states and Iran is at an all time high, while Trump’s decision to leaveSyria, despite later backtracking, confirmed to the Gulf nations that Americais a fickle friend.The conservative Gulf is a riddle in transition, especiallyafter the 2019 break between Qatar and its fellow Gulf states of Saudi Arabia,the UAE and Bahrain. Oman and Kuwait, the other members of the GCC, wouldprefer reconciliation for their own interests, which the US administrationwould like to see.Qatar is the one outlier, using its hosting of America’s AlUdeid Air Base as a hostage against being pushed by the US to distance itselffrom Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood. However, the Qatar air station is animportant but not an indispensable base. The UAE can build an equally vitalbase on its own dime that would force Qatar to choose sides, or be devoured byits Iranian and Salafist friends.The Chinese are moving into the region, and this can bewitnessed by the UAE literally rolling out the red carpet for the visit ofChinese President Xi. Xi’s absolute control of China makes dealing with himmuch easier for the authoritarian GCC nations, than having to deal with themessy US political scene. The same can be said of Russian relations with theGulf.China is already Iran’s number one trading partner, and hassigned tens of billion of dollars in deals from Saudi Arabia to Jordan andOman. Russia has become the address for dealing with much of the Middle Eastand has relationships with every player.None of this is in America’s interest, unless you are a RandPaul isolationist.The US must realize that the Gulf states are in a time ofchange, feeling more vulnerable due to the dangers of another Arab Winter, withthe Muslim Brotherhood destabilizing their regimes.Yet the US is still their preferred choice as a friend.For the good news, the Gulf states are talking to theIsraelis. These nations are traders, and they see Israel as a good partner,even now visiting Israel to scout out possibilities.But in order for true change to occur, they must begin thehard process of changing the mindset of their citizens to begin a process ofacceptance of the Jewish state. Small steps, like playing the Israeli nationalanthem at a Judo tournament in the Gulf, are a start.Going forward, it is important for Congress to figure outhow to influence Gulf state human rights abuses without destroying our vitalrelationship.As a side benefit, this could also hold the key to improvingIsrael’s relationship with the Arab world, an important American interest, andforcing the next generation of Palestinians to choose economic advancement overtheir desire to destroy the Jewish state.