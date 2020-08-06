Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
COVID-19: Iraq, again, reports over 3,000 daily infections
2020/08/06 | 23:34 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- A World Health Organization (WHO) volunteer provides a face mask to a Tuk-Tuk driver in Iraq's capital city Baghdad.
(Photo: WHO Iraq)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq