Aggreko wins Major Order in Iraq

2020/08/07 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Aggreko plc, the Scottish-based supplier of temporary power generation equipment, has won a significant order in Iraq during the first half of this year.
In its results for the six months ended 30th June 2020, the company said: "Order intake [in its Power Solutions Utility division] was 237 MW (2019: 245 MW), […]
