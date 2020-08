Aggreko wins Major Order in Iraq

2020/08/07 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Aggreko plc, the Scottish-based supplier of temporary power generation equipment, has won a significant order in Iraq during the first half of this year.In its results for the six months ended 30th June 2020, the company said: "Order intake [in its Power Solutions Utility division] was 237 MW (2019: 245 MW), […]