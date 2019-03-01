Syrian Arab Republic: 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview: Syrian Arab Republic

2019/03/01 | 11:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Country: Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, occupied Palestinian territory, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
The scale, severity and complexity of humanitarian needs of people in Syria remain extensive. This is the result of continued hostilities in localized areas, new and protracted displacement, increased self-organized returns and the sustained erosion of communities’ resilience during close to eight years of crisis. Across Syria, an estimated 11.7 million people are in need of various forms of humanitarian assistance, with certain population groups facing particularly high levels of vulnerability. Whilst there has been a reduction in violence in many parts of the country over the past year, the impact of present and past hostilities on civilians remains the principal driver of humanitarian needs in Syria.
Life-threatening Needs among the most vulnerable
With the crisis in its eighth year, staggering levels of need persist for people across Syria. An estimated 11.7 million people were in need of various forms of humanitarian assistance as of the end of 2018, representing a reduction since the beginning of the year. An estimated 6.2 million people remained internally displaced, with well over 1.6 million population movements recorded between January and December 2018.1 2 Close to 1.4 million displaced persons reportedly returned home spontaneously during the same period, with the majority estimated to have been displaced for relatively short durations.3 The UN estimates that 25 per cent of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are women of reproductive age, and 4 per cent are pregnant women that require sustained maternal health services, including emergency obstetric care. Based on recent assessments, the Food Security and Agriculture sector estimates that a third of the population in Syria is food insecure, with pockets of acute and chronic malnutrition persisting in certain areas.4 Outbreaks of measles, acute bloody diarrhoea, typhoid fever and leishmaniasis were reported in various areas of the country throughout the year. Palestine refugees in Syria have remained particularly vulnerable, affected by displacement, loss of assets, and significant destruction of residential areas.
Protection Needs of Civilians
Syria remains a major protection crisis, with civilians exposed to multiple protection risks related to ongoing hostilities; the effects of new and protracted displacement; dire conditions in sites and collective shelters hosting IDPs; and the depletion of socioeconomic resources triggering harmful coping strategies (e.g. child labour and early marriages). Despite a reduction in hostilities in parts of the country, 2018 saw intense fighting in several locations, including East Ghouta in Rural Damascus Governorate, parts of southern Damascus, the southwest (particularly Dar’a and Quneitra), much of the north-west, including Idleb Governorate and Afrin District in Aleppo Governorate, and eastern Deir-ez-Zor Governorate. In many cases, hostilities had an immediate impact on the lives of civilians, causing death and injury, largescale displacement, damage to property and destruction of civilian infrastructure including schools, hospitals/health points and other services necessary to daily life. Attacks on health care have remained a hallmark of the crisis. The UN estimates that almost half of health facilities in Syria are either partially functional or not functional as a direct result of hostilities.5 The protection of humanitarian and medical personnel has also continued to be a key concern. More than one in three schools are damaged or destroyed.6 Millions of people are exposed to explosive hazards, including in areas in which fighting has ceased and where multiple layers of contamination continue to threaten the lives of civilians. Gender-based violence (GBV) continues to affect the lives of women and girls, with adolescent girls, women-headed households, especially those divorced and widowed, bearing the brunt of the crisis. Elderly people and persons living with disabilities are also among the most vulnerable requiring protection. In an evolving environment, protection issues are increasingly complex and often inter-linked. The lack or loss of civil documentation, common throughout areas affected by hostilities and displacement, represents a barrier to exercise housing, land and property (HLP) rights. It also triggers restrictions on freedom of movement and affects access to services.
Country: Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, occupied Palestinian territory, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
The scale, severity and complexity of humanitarian needs of people in Syria remain extensive. This is the result of continued hostilities in localized areas, new and protracted displacement, increased self-organized returns and the sustained erosion of communities’ resilience during close to eight years of crisis. Across Syria, an estimated 11.7 million people are in need of various forms of humanitarian assistance, with certain population groups facing particularly high levels of vulnerability. Whilst there has been a reduction in violence in many parts of the country over the past year, the impact of present and past hostilities on civilians remains the principal driver of humanitarian needs in Syria.
Life-threatening Needs among the most vulnerable
With the crisis in its eighth year, staggering levels of need persist for people across Syria. An estimated 11.7 million people were in need of various forms of humanitarian assistance as of the end of 2018, representing a reduction since the beginning of the year. An estimated 6.2 million people remained internally displaced, with well over 1.6 million population movements recorded between January and December 2018.1 2 Close to 1.4 million displaced persons reportedly returned home spontaneously during the same period, with the majority estimated to have been displaced for relatively short durations.3 The UN estimates that 25 per cent of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are women of reproductive age, and 4 per cent are pregnant women that require sustained maternal health services, including emergency obstetric care. Based on recent assessments, the Food Security and Agriculture sector estimates that a third of the population in Syria is food insecure, with pockets of acute and chronic malnutrition persisting in certain areas.4 Outbreaks of measles, acute bloody diarrhoea, typhoid fever and leishmaniasis were reported in various areas of the country throughout the year. Palestine refugees in Syria have remained particularly vulnerable, affected by displacement, loss of assets, and significant destruction of residential areas.
Protection Needs of Civilians
Syria remains a major protection crisis, with civilians exposed to multiple protection risks related to ongoing hostilities; the effects of new and protracted displacement; dire conditions in sites and collective shelters hosting IDPs; and the depletion of socioeconomic resources triggering harmful coping strategies (e.g. child labour and early marriages). Despite a reduction in hostilities in parts of the country, 2018 saw intense fighting in several locations, including East Ghouta in Rural Damascus Governorate, parts of southern Damascus, the southwest (particularly Dar’a and Quneitra), much of the north-west, including Idleb Governorate and Afrin District in Aleppo Governorate, and eastern Deir-ez-Zor Governorate. In many cases, hostilities had an immediate impact on the lives of civilians, causing death and injury, largescale displacement, damage to property and destruction of civilian infrastructure including schools, hospitals/health points and other services necessary to daily life. Attacks on health care have remained a hallmark of the crisis. The UN estimates that almost half of health facilities in Syria are either partially functional or not functional as a direct result of hostilities.5 The protection of humanitarian and medical personnel has also continued to be a key concern. More than one in three schools are damaged or destroyed.6 Millions of people are exposed to explosive hazards, including in areas in which fighting has ceased and where multiple layers of contamination continue to threaten the lives of civilians. Gender-based violence (GBV) continues to affect the lives of women and girls, with adolescent girls, women-headed households, especially those divorced and widowed, bearing the brunt of the crisis. Elderly people and persons living with disabilities are also among the most vulnerable requiring protection. In an evolving environment, protection issues are increasingly complex and often inter-linked. The lack or loss of civil documentation, common throughout areas affected by hostilities and displacement, represents a barrier to exercise housing, land and property (HLP) rights. It also triggers restrictions on freedom of movement and affects access to services.