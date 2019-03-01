عربي | كوردى
US offers $1 million reward to find bin Laden son
2019/03/01 | 13:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States on Thursday offered a $1 million reward

for information on a son of late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, seeing him as

an emerging face of extremism, AFP reported.The location of Hamza bin Laden, sometimes dubbed the

"crown prince of jihad," has been the subject of speculation for years

with reports of him living in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria or under house

arrest in Iran."Hamza bin Laden is the son of deceased former AQ

leader Osama bin Laden and is emerging as a leader in the AQ franchise," a

State Department statement said, referring to al-Qaeda.The State Department said that it would offer $1 million for

information leading to his location in any country.Bin Laden, who according to the United States is around 30,

has threatened attacks against the United States to avenge the 2011 killing of

his father, who was living in hiding in the Pakistani garrison town of

Abbottabad, by US special forces.US intelligence agencies increasingly see the younger bin

Laden as a successor to his father for the mantle of global jihad, especially

as the even more extreme Islamic State group is down to its last sliver of land

in Syria.In 2015, bin Laden released an audio message urging

jihadists in Syria to unite, claiming that the fight in the war-torn country

paves the way to "liberating Palestine."And in a message a year later, following in the footsteps of

his father, he urged the overthrow of the leadership in their native Saudi

Arabia.Osama bin Laden's three surviving wives and his children

were quietly allowed to return to Saudi Arabia after his killing.But Hamza bin Laden's whereabouts have been a matter of

dispute. He is believed to have spent years along with his mother in Iran, despite

al-Qaeda's strident denunciations of the Shiite branch of Islam that dominates

the country.Observers say that the clerical regime in Tehran kept him

under house arrest as a way to maintain pressure on rival Saudi Arabia as well

as on al-Qaeda, dissuading the Sunni militants from attacking Iran.One of Hamza bin Laden's half-brothers told The Guardian

last year that Hamza's whereabouts were unknown but that he may be in

Afghanistan.He also said that Hamza bin Laden married the daughter of

Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker in al-Qaeda's September 11, 2001 attacks on

the United States that killed some 3,000 people and sparked the US intervention

in Afghanistan.



