US offers $1 million reward to find bin Laden son

2019/03/01 | 13:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States on Thursday offered a $1 million reward
for information on a son of late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, seeing him as
an emerging face of extremism, AFP reported.The location of Hamza bin Laden, sometimes dubbed the
"crown prince of jihad," has been the subject of speculation for years
with reports of him living in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria or under house
arrest in Iran."Hamza bin Laden is the son of deceased former AQ
leader Osama bin Laden and is emerging as a leader in the AQ franchise," a
State Department statement said, referring to al-Qaeda.The State Department said that it would offer $1 million for
information leading to his location in any country.Bin Laden, who according to the United States is around 30,
has threatened attacks against the United States to avenge the 2011 killing of
his father, who was living in hiding in the Pakistani garrison town of
Abbottabad, by US special forces.US intelligence agencies increasingly see the younger bin
Laden as a successor to his father for the mantle of global jihad, especially
as the even more extreme Islamic State group is down to its last sliver of land
in Syria.In 2015, bin Laden released an audio message urging
jihadists in Syria to unite, claiming that the fight in the war-torn country
paves the way to "liberating Palestine."And in a message a year later, following in the footsteps of
his father, he urged the overthrow of the leadership in their native Saudi
Arabia.Osama bin Laden's three surviving wives and his children
were quietly allowed to return to Saudi Arabia after his killing.But Hamza bin Laden's whereabouts have been a matter of
dispute. He is believed to have spent years along with his mother in Iran, despite
al-Qaeda's strident denunciations of the Shiite branch of Islam that dominates
the country.Observers say that the clerical regime in Tehran kept him
under house arrest as a way to maintain pressure on rival Saudi Arabia as well
as on al-Qaeda, dissuading the Sunni militants from attacking Iran.One of Hamza bin Laden's half-brothers told The Guardian
last year that Hamza's whereabouts were unknown but that he may be in
Afghanistan.He also said that Hamza bin Laden married the daughter of
Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker in al-Qaeda's September 11, 2001 attacks on
the United States that killed some 3,000 people and sparked the US intervention
in Afghanistan.
