The 2003 Iraq War and After

2020/08/08 | 12:04 - Source: Iraq News



While opposing the US military and occupation the AWL did not shout “troops out now” because that would be to “demand” the tipping of Iraq into all-out sectarian civil war between rival groups of clerical-fascist militias.Workers Liberty aimed instead to focus on solidarity with the fragile Iraqi labour movement, the Kurdish people’s struggle for independence and other democratic forces in Iraq and the wider region.This meeting will look back at the events of 2003 and discuss these political arguments. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Date and time: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 6 to 8 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)Register here.Join on Zoom here.Looking back at the 2003 invasion, discussion the UK left’s responses.In 2003 the AWL opposed the US war on Iraq.At the time we also stated our longtime opposition to the murderous regime of Saddam Hussein.After the US-led invasion, there was a period of occupation, sectarian civil war, and the rise of Islamic State.While opposing the US military and occupation the AWL did not shout “troops out now” because that would be to “demand” the tipping of Iraq into all-out sectarian civil war between rival groups of clerical-fascist militias.Workers Liberty aimed instead to focus on solidarity with the fragile Iraqi labour movement, the Kurdish people’s struggle for independence and other democratic forces in Iraq and the wider region.This meeting will look back at the events of 2003 and discuss these political arguments.

