Libya rivals agree to hold polls: UN

2019/03/01 | 14:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The head of Libya's internationally recognized government and
a rival military strongman have met and agreed to hold elections aimed at
ending years of instability, the United Nations said Thursday, according to AFP.Unity government leader Fayez al-Sarraj met Khalifa Haftar
on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, where they agreed "on the need to end the
transitional phase through general elections and on ways to preserve the
stability of #Libya and unify its institutions," the UN's Libya mission
UNSMIL tweeted.The North African country has been torn between rival
administrations and a myriad of militias since the NATO-backed overthrow and
killing of dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011.Chief among them are Sarraj's Government of National Accord,
based in Tripoli, and a rival administration based in the east and backed by
Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army.The leaders had agreed to a Paris-brokered deal in May 2018
to hold a nationwide election by the end of the year.But instability, territorial disputes and divisions in the
oil-rich country delayed those plans.Talks in Italy in November laid bare deep divisions between
the key power brokers, with some delegates refusing to sit side by side and
Haftar snubbing the main conference to organize separate talks with
international leaders.Reacting to Thursday's announcement, Italy's Prime Minister
Giuseppe Conte said he was following developments closely."We worked so hard for this agreement," he said,
"but the situation in Libya is such that we must wait until all actors
have agreed".United Nations envoy Ghassan Salame told the UN Security
Council last month that he was planning to organize a national conference
inside Libya within weeks to pave the way for elections.But analysts have warned that the UN's efforts could be
threatened after Haftar's forces launched an offensive into the south in
mid-January, aimed at rooting out "terrorists" and foreign fighters.Jihadist attacksPowerful Tripoli-based militias have condemned Haftar's
operation as a power grab, although the GNA itself has not been as explicit in
its opposition.People traffickers have taken advantage of the chaos to turn
Libya into a major conduit for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.The LNA already controls vital oil installations in Libya's
east, but its power struggle with the GNA has left the country's vast desert
south a lawless no-man's land.The rugged territory bordering Algeria, Niger, Chad and
Sudan has become a haven for jihadists and armed groups, including Chadian
rebels.Libya's instability has also made it vulnerable to jihadist
groups, which have carried out numerous attacks in recent years, including more
than 20 in 2018 against institutions linked to the GNA and Haftar's forces.But UN efforts to reach a political settlement and restore
stability have so far failed.The African Union last month called for a global conference
in July to try to resolve the conflict in Libya.It asked the AU Commission "to take, jointly with the
United Nations and the Libyan government, all the necessary measures for the organization
of presidential and legislative elections in October 2019."The AU's current chief, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi, has underscored the need for "African solutions to African
problems."
