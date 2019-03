Cold turkey for Europe’s Iranian addiction

2019/03/01 | 14:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Nitsana Darshan-LeitnerThe recent decision by the British government to finallyoutlaw all factions of the Hezbollah terrorist organization is an important,long-overdue step for states determined to confront escalatingIranian-sponsored terrorism that has spread to Europe. Until now, the UK, likethe rest of the European Union, had allowed itself to maintain a fiction thatprovided a certificate of kashrut to the Shia group’s political wing, while itheld some of its instrumentalities and military wing to be trayf terrorist entities. Citing Hezbollah’s dangerous involvement in several regionalcivil wars, Home Secretary Sajid Javid decided England would no longer closeits eyes to the terrorist group “continuing in its attempts to destabilize thefragile situation in the Middle East,” and could no longer agree toartificially distinguish between its interrelated factions. The UK’s coldturkey plunge, fully designating Hezbollah a terrorist group, practically meansthat supporting the organization could now land an individual in a Britishprison for 10 years.Unfortunately, neither Germany, Italy, Belgium nor the EU –which still labels Hezbollah as a legitimate political organization, even as itthreatens Israel’s annihilation and carries out atrocities in Syria and Yemen –have shown any inclination to follow the UK’s lead of weaning itself off itsIranian addiction. Tragically, Brussels will continue to allow this Iranianterrorist proxy to operate on its soil and raise funds there as well. The EU’sdangerously misguided Hezbollah policy, bifurcating the group into terroristand non-terrorist designations, is designed to allow the Europeans to maintainwarm relations with Tehran, which was until recently the bloc’s largestsupplier of oil, while ignoring Hezbollah’s brutal takeover of the Lebanesegovernment, its aggression across the Middle East, its stockpiling of hundredsof thousands of rockets, and its terror tunneling. The recent scandal that erupted in Germany over PresidentFrank Walter-Steinmeier’s congratulatory telegram to Iran’s mullah regime, inhonor of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic revolution, further underscoresjust how low Berlin will sink to maintain Tehran’s good will. Steinmeierblessed the Iranian government, praised its bilateral relations, and assured itthat Germany was doing everything in its power to guarantee that the nucleardeal remained alive. The mass circulated Bild newspaper sharply criticized thepandering telegram, noting, “Mass executions and torture; the brutalpersecution of women, minorities, and the opposition; the installation of anIslamist terror state that threatens to annihilate Israel, that covers theMiddle East with its militias, and that denies the Holocaust. All of thisstarted in Iran on 11 February, 1979, the day of the ‘Islamic Revolution,’ whenthe mullahs seized power in Tehran.”Germany’s and the EU’s chronic Iranian dependence – puttingits economic ties with an outlaw regime above its concern for the safety andsurvival of other allied countries – is nothing new. Since the United Stateswithdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions, the EU has tirelesslysought out every outlandish possibility in its quest to institute a “specialpurpose vehicle” which would allow Tehran to continue commercial activities withEurope while evading America’s economic penalties. What is shocking, however, is Europe’s willingness to ignoreIran and Hezbollah’s increased efforts to perpetrate terrorist attacks on itsown soil. Tehran believes it can carry these out with impunity, while the EU isrestrained politically from striking back. These include the massacre of five Israeli tourists andtheir driver in Bulgaria in July 2012; the attempt by Hezbollah to carry outanother attack the same month in Cyprus; the murder of two Iranian oppositionmembers in the Netherlands in 2015 and 2017; and last year’s attempts to bomban Iranian opposition rally in France and to assassinate an opposition memberin Denmark. Faced with solid proof ofTehran’s hand in these attacks, the EU barely retaliated, preferring instead tosweep these incidents under the Persian rug.Perhaps, the UK’s new policy is tied to Brexit that TheresaMay is attempting to implement, and London’s growing need for closer economicand political ties with the administration of US President Donald Trump. Maybeit is the first sign of England’s distancing itself from its fellow Europeansand establishing its own independent and bold foreign policy. What seems unlikely, however, is the chance that thecoddling EU leadership will act to follow Britain’s lead anytime soon. Instead,they’ll continue to play the deadly game of providing the Shia terrorist groupwith legitimacy, while ignoring the murderous mayhem it perpetrates wherever ittreads. Israel needs to seize this opportunity, with a weakened EU,and draw its own line in the sand. We must impress upon the Europeans that inthe wake of Hezbollah’s war crimes in Syria, its stockpiling of missiles andits efforts to tunnel into our northern communities, we will no longer acceptBrussels enabling the terrorists to raise funds and target our civilian cities.The EU should be provided an Israeli ultimatum: either sidewith our most dangerous enemies who threaten us daily with genocide, or sidewith the stable Jewish state. Our new Sunni friends should be deputized todeliver the exact same, unbending message. Its long past time that Europe needsto be compelled to go cold turkey and shake the Hezbollah monkey off its back.