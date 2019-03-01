Cold turkey for Europe’s Iranian addiction

2019/03/01 | 14:45
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner
The recent decision by the British government to finally
outlaw all factions of the Hezbollah terrorist organization is an important,
long-overdue step for states determined to confront escalating
Iranian-sponsored terrorism that has spread to Europe. Until now, the UK, like
the rest of the European Union, had allowed itself to maintain a fiction that
provided a certificate of kashrut to the Shia group’s political wing, while it
held some of its instrumentalities and military wing to be trayf terrorist entities. Citing Hezbollah’s dangerous involvement in several regional
civil wars, Home Secretary Sajid Javid decided England would no longer close
its eyes to the terrorist group “continuing in its attempts to destabilize the
fragile situation in the Middle East,” and could no longer agree to
artificially distinguish between its interrelated factions. The UK’s cold
turkey plunge, fully designating Hezbollah a terrorist group, practically means
that supporting the organization could now land an individual in a British
prison for 10 years.Unfortunately, neither Germany, Italy, Belgium nor the EU –
which still labels Hezbollah as a legitimate political organization, even as it
threatens Israel’s annihilation and carries out atrocities in Syria and Yemen –
have shown any inclination to follow the UK’s lead of weaning itself off its
Iranian addiction. Tragically, Brussels will continue to allow this Iranian
terrorist proxy to operate on its soil and raise funds there as well. The EU’s
dangerously misguided Hezbollah policy, bifurcating the group into terrorist
and non-terrorist designations, is designed to allow the Europeans to maintain
warm relations with Tehran, which was until recently the bloc’s largest
supplier of oil, while ignoring Hezbollah’s brutal takeover of the Lebanese
government, its aggression across the Middle East, its stockpiling of hundreds
of thousands of rockets, and its terror tunneling. The recent scandal that erupted in Germany over President
Frank Walter-Steinmeier’s congratulatory telegram to Iran’s mullah regime, in
honor of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic revolution, further underscores
just how low Berlin will sink to maintain Tehran’s good will. Steinmeier
blessed the Iranian government, praised its bilateral relations, and assured it
that Germany was doing everything in its power to guarantee that the nuclear
deal remained alive. The mass circulated Bild newspaper sharply criticized the
pandering telegram, noting, “Mass executions and torture; the brutal
persecution of women, minorities, and the opposition; the installation of an
Islamist terror state that threatens to annihilate Israel, that covers the
Middle East with its militias, and that denies the Holocaust. All of this
started in Iran on 11 February, 1979, the day of the ‘Islamic Revolution,’ when
the mullahs seized power in Tehran.”Germany’s and the EU’s chronic Iranian dependence – putting
its economic ties with an outlaw regime above its concern for the safety and
survival of other allied countries – is nothing new. Since the United States
withdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions, the EU has tirelessly
sought out every outlandish possibility in its quest to institute a “special
purpose vehicle” which would allow Tehran to continue commercial activities with
Europe while evading America’s economic penalties. What is shocking, however, is Europe’s willingness to ignore
Iran and Hezbollah’s increased efforts to perpetrate terrorist attacks on its
own soil. Tehran believes it can carry these out with impunity, while the EU is
restrained politically from striking back. These include the massacre of five Israeli tourists and
their driver in Bulgaria in July 2012; the attempt by Hezbollah to carry out
another attack the same month in Cyprus; the murder of two Iranian opposition
members in the Netherlands in 2015 and 2017; and last year’s attempts to bomb
an Iranian opposition rally in France and to assassinate an opposition member
in Denmark. Faced with solid proof of
Tehran’s hand in these attacks, the EU barely retaliated, preferring instead to
sweep these incidents under the Persian rug.Perhaps, the UK’s new policy is tied to Brexit that Theresa
May is attempting to implement, and London’s growing need for closer economic
and political ties with the administration of US President Donald Trump. Maybe
it is the first sign of England’s distancing itself from its fellow Europeans
and establishing its own independent and bold foreign policy. What seems unlikely, however, is the chance that the
coddling EU leadership will act to follow Britain’s lead anytime soon. Instead,
they’ll continue to play the deadly game of providing the Shia terrorist group
with legitimacy, while ignoring the murderous mayhem it perpetrates wherever it
treads. Israel needs to seize this opportunity, with a weakened EU,
and draw its own line in the sand. We must impress upon the Europeans that in
the wake of Hezbollah’s war crimes in Syria, its stockpiling of missiles and
its efforts to tunnel into our northern communities, we will no longer accept
Brussels enabling the terrorists to raise funds and target our civilian cities.The EU should be provided an Israeli ultimatum: either side
with our most dangerous enemies who threaten us daily with genocide, or side
with the stable Jewish state. Our new Sunni friends should be deputized to
deliver the exact same, unbending message. Its long past time that Europe needs
to be compelled to go cold turkey and shake the Hezbollah monkey off its back.
