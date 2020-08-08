Iraqi PM to Visit U.S. on Aug. 20

2020/08/08 | 23:50 - Source: Iraq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD (Xinhua) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will pay an official visit to the United States to meet with the U.S.President Donald Trump on August 20 for talks on bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields.Al-Kadhimi would head a government delegation on his visit, which came at an official invitation from the United States, said a statement by the premier’s office without saying when al-Kadhimi would leave.

