Iraqi PM to Visit U.S. on Aug. 20

2020/08/08 | 23:50 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD (Xinhua) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will pay an official visit to the United States to meet with the U.S.
President Donald Trump on August 20 for talks on bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields.
Al-Kadhimi would head a government delegation on his visit, which came at an official invitation from the United States, said a statement by the premier’s office without saying when al-Kadhimi would leave.
