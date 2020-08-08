2020/08/08 | 23:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Emotional intelligence comes from emotional health.

Our Education System Has Cutting Edge Mind Education While Brain Education Is Under the radar Screen.

Use Your Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other.

Throughout history humanity has suffered greatly as the more deserving women with the greater talent for wise leadership have been unjustly deprived from ruling

Look at all the women leaders like Jascinda Ardern & Angela Markle they are doing a much better job than our male leaders like Trump and Boris Johnson.



It is about time America had at least a women VP”— Sajid KhanRIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is this talk about, 'Women having symbolic power.' (NY Times) Every vice president man or women has symbolic power but wait when the VP becomes president.



It is about time a women was made vice president and eventually president.There is a basic fundamental scientific fact that women as leaders are far better equipped to lead as leaders of nations.



Wisdom is the greatest factor in all great leadership.



Wisdom is none other than emotional health.



Emotional health springs from emotionally healthy brains.



Traditionally men have been better at mind education but women have now caught up in mind education.



In brain education women have always been far better.



Both brain and mind education need to be the best in all great leaders.When it comes to mind education women are equal to men but in brain education women take the cake.



Brilliant minds every president hires but an emotionally healthy brain is a must for president's themselves as all policy is emotional policy.Just look at the fact that all wars are started by men and all crime is committed by men.



Even police shootings are by men police officers.



This emotional health factor runs even in communities.



Black daughters are thriving while sons are struggling.Look at how the corona virus is being handled by women led countries!When Trump declared his candidacy for the White House I immediately tried to point out that Trump has a brilliant mind but an insane brain and it is brain health that counts more than the mind's competence.When vetting different candidates we must introduce the principle of vetting the brain and mind separately of each presidential candidate.



Just imagine if Trump's emotionally challenged brain was vetted where America would be today.This prejudice against women leading the country is costing us in terms of money, happiness, relationships and health etc.



My basic hypothesis that has applications in education, health, society, relationships, happiness, peace, deep brain relaxation, upbringing, wisdom, focus etc

