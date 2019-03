When Concorde first took to the sky 50 years ago

2019/03/01 | 16:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- When the misty skies cleared over southern France on theafternoon of Sunday March 2, 1969, the green light was signaled for the highlyanticipated first ever flight of the Concorde, AFP reported.Journalists had been alerted two days earlier that the testflight was imminent; the world had been waiting since the futuristic aircraft,with its pointed nose and triangular wings, was publicly presented in December1967.Here is an account, drawn from AFP reports, of the momentousday in aviation history when the supersonic turbojet first took to the skies 50years ago.'She flies!'Several hundred journalists and spectators were crowded nearthe runway of the airport at Toulouse, where prototype 001 of theFranco-British aircraft was constructed.With French test pilot Andre Turcat at the controls and theevent aired live on television, the sleek white plane started off down therunway just after 3:30 pm.She picked up speed, eased off the runway and then poweredinto the sky, straight as an arrow."She flies! Concorde flies at last!" exclaimed BBCcommentator Raymond Baxter. AFP sent out a flash alert: "Concorde hastaken off."Concord or Concorde?It was a source of pride on both sides of the Channel:Britain and France had joined forces in 1962 to build an airliner capable offlying faster than the speed of sound.In fact Concorde's maximum velocity was more than twice thespeed of sound.The coalition of two governments and two aircraft makers –British Aircraft Corporation (now BAE Systems) and Sud-Aviation, a precursor toAirbus – had encountered a series of hurdles and differences.Even the aircraft's name, which means "agreement"in both languages, was a sticking point: English-style "Concord" or"Concorde" in French?Britain's technology minister Tony Benn settled the disputein 1967, keeping the "e" for "excellence","England", "Europe" and "Entente cordiale", as hesaid.Proving the plane can flyFor Concorde's maiden flight, Turcat maneuvered just asimple loop above the Garonne river at reduced speed and with the plane'slanding gear out.The aim was not to break speed records but rather to"show the plane can fly" and "return to the ground", hewould later explain.The roar of the four powerful engines and the silhouette ofthe aircraft, like a bird of prey in the sky, halted traffic on a nearbyhighway as people across the region stopped to watch, an AFP report said.Sweating in the cockpitInside the cockpit it was tense. Three of the fourair-conditioning systems had broken and the temperature rose quickly."Under our helmets, we were soon sweatingprofusely," Turcat recalled in his book "Concorde" (1977).When the wheels hit the tarmac for the landing, thick smokerose from the tires and a security parachute opened at the rear to brake the112-tonne machine.The crowds along the runway broke into applause.The flight had lasted 27 minutes.The British test flight came weeks later, on April 9, withBrian Trubshaw taking off aboard the 002 prototype built in Britain.On October 1 Turcat would also take the jet through thesound barrier for the first time.Just the beginning"This first flight is not a conclusion," Turcattold the hundreds of journalists after that first flight. "It is thebeginning of our work."It would take another seven years and 5,500 hours of testflying before Concorde was authorized to enter into commercial service in 1976with flights operated by Air France and British Airways.And in the end commercial passenger services only lasted 27years.The gas-guzzling "great white bird" was retired onboth sides of the Channel in 2003, brought down by its high costs and adwindling market, with a 2000 crash outside Paris – in which 113 people werekilled – heralding its final demise.