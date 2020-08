New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

2020/08/09 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan: Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Specialists, Management Systems International (MSI) Child Protection Manager, Save the Children Monitoring, evaluation, accountability & learning coordinator, Médecins du Monde (MdM) Project Manager, UNOPS - United Nations Office for Project Services IM Database Developer/Programmer, International Organization for […]