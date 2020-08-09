New Career Opportunities in Iraq

2020/08/09 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq: Operations & Security Manager, Management Systems International (MSI) Finance and Administrative Manager, Management Systems International (MSI) Third-Party Monitoring Manager, Management Systems International (MSI) Data Manager, Management Systems International (MSI) Third-Party Field Monitors, Management Systems International (MSI) Country Finance Manager, Agency for Technical Cooperation and […]
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq: Operations & Security Manager, Management Systems International (MSI) Finance and Administrative Manager, Management Systems International (MSI) Third-Party Monitoring Manager, Management Systems International (MSI) Data Manager, Management Systems International (MSI) Third-Party Field Monitors, Management Systems International (MSI) Country Finance Manager, Agency for Technical Cooperation and […]