Tesla's 'mass market' $35k electric car ready to order, online

2019/03/01 | 17:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Tesla said Thursday its Model 3 – heralded as an electriccar for the masses – is available for order online only at a price of $35,000,with delivery promised within a month, according to AFP.The announcement fulfills a vision of Tesla founder and chiefElon Musk, who has touted a more affordable electric car as part of his visionof weaning drivers from gasoline-powered vehicles.The Model 3 was to be priced at $35,000 when Tesla firstbegan taking orders in 2016, but the cheapest version before today was about$10,000 more expensive despite price cuts that followed reductions in the USfederal tax credit for vehicles not burning fossil fuels.Musk described the Model 3 early on as "the final stepin the master plan: a mass market, affordable car."With Model 3, Tesla aimed to show it can appeal to thegeneral public and produce cars en masse.Not long after Tesla was founded in 2003, Musk said the planwas to use money from high-end electric vehicles to create more affordableofferings to make the technology the new automotive norm.As it launched its least expensive Tesla, the company saidit would sell only via the internet."To achieve these prices while remaining financiallysustainable, Tesla is shifting sales worldwide to online only," Tesla saidin a statement.The "standard" Model 3 has a smaller range beforerecharging, of 220 miles (350 kilometers).Its specifications include a top speed of 130 miles per hour(208 kilometers per hour) and 0-60 mph acceleration of 5.6 seconds."Although lower in cost, it is built to achieve thesame perfect 5-star safety rating as the longer-ranged version," Teslasaid.Tesla also introduced a Model 3 Standard Range Plus, whichoffers 240 miles of range, a more powerful drivetrain and premium interiorfeatures at a price of $37,000.Tesla shares that closed the formal trading day up slightlyslid 3.3 percent to $309.38 in after-market trades that followed release of thenews."The bears will focus on this news as a sign that lowerprofitability and demand are catalyzing this move and strategic pivot, which westrongly disagree with," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note aboutTesla to investors."We believe this strategic shift was the right move atthe right time for Tesla, although the stock will be a 'prove me' name for thenext 6-9 months."