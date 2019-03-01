عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Tesla's 'mass market' $35k electric car ready to order, online
2019/03/01 | 17:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Tesla said Thursday its Model 3 – heralded as an electric

car for the masses – is available for order online only at a price of $35,000,

with delivery promised within a month, according to AFP.The announcement fulfills a vision of Tesla founder and chief

Elon Musk, who has touted a more affordable electric car as part of his vision

of weaning drivers from gasoline-powered vehicles.The Model 3 was to be priced at $35,000 when Tesla first

began taking orders in 2016, but the cheapest version before today was about

$10,000 more expensive despite price cuts that followed reductions in the US

federal tax credit for vehicles not burning fossil fuels.Musk described the Model 3 early on as "the final step

in the master plan: a mass market, affordable car."With Model 3, Tesla aimed to show it can appeal to the

general public and produce cars en masse.Not long after Tesla was founded in 2003, Musk said the plan

was to use money from high-end electric vehicles to create more affordable

offerings to make the technology the new automotive norm.As it launched its least expensive Tesla, the company said

it would sell only via the internet."To achieve these prices while remaining financially

sustainable, Tesla is shifting sales worldwide to online only," Tesla said

in a statement.The "standard" Model 3 has a smaller range before

recharging, of 220 miles (350 kilometers).Its specifications include a top speed of 130 miles per hour

(208 kilometers per hour) and 0-60 mph acceleration of 5.6 seconds."Although lower in cost, it is built to achieve the

same perfect 5-star safety rating as the longer-ranged version," Tesla

said.Tesla also introduced a Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which

offers 240 miles of range, a more powerful drivetrain and premium interior

features at a price of $37,000.Tesla shares that closed the formal trading day up slightly

slid 3.3 percent to $309.38 in after-market trades that followed release of the

news."The bears will focus on this news as a sign that lower

profitability and demand are catalyzing this move and strategic pivot, which we

strongly disagree with," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note about

Tesla to investors."We believe this strategic shift was the right move at

the right time for Tesla, although the stock will be a 'prove me' name for the

next 6-9 months."



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW