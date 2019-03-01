عربي | كوردى
Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch back on market at steep discount
2019/03/01 | 17:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in California is back on

the market for $31 million, a steep cut from the $100 million asking price four

years ago, AFP reported.The 2,700-acre (1,093 hectare) estate located near Los

Olivos and renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch features a main house with six

bedrooms along with three guest houses, a four-acre lake with a waterfall,

tennis courts, several barns and animal shelter facilities.The dramatic price cut for the iconic property is partly due

to years of drought in the region that affected the real estate market, Kyle

Forsyth, one of the listing agents, told US media.He said the compound has been well maintained and "with

the drought ending and the Santa Ynez Valley in full bloom," now was the

best time to sell.Jackson reportedly paid $19.5 million for the property in

the 1980s but a real estate investment firm bought it in 2008 for $22.5 million

after the singer defaulted on a loan.The King of Pop died the following year.News of the sale comes as HBO is set to air on Sunday a

damning four-hour documentary titled "Leaving Neverland," which

includes the testimonies of two men who claim Jackson sexually abused them as

children all over the ranch, including the attic, the master bedroom and the

pool.Jackson faced multiple allegations of child sex abuse during

his lifetime.His ranch was raided in 2003 as part of a child molestation

case against him and police at the time seized a large collection of

pornography and images of nude children.Jackson was acquitted in the case in 2005.



