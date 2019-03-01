Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch back on market at steep discount

2019/03/01 | 17:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in California is back on
the market for $31 million, a steep cut from the $100 million asking price four
years ago, AFP reported.The 2,700-acre (1,093 hectare) estate located near Los
Olivos and renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch features a main house with six
bedrooms along with three guest houses, a four-acre lake with a waterfall,
tennis courts, several barns and animal shelter facilities.The dramatic price cut for the iconic property is partly due
to years of drought in the region that affected the real estate market, Kyle
Forsyth, one of the listing agents, told US media.He said the compound has been well maintained and "with
the drought ending and the Santa Ynez Valley in full bloom," now was the
best time to sell.Jackson reportedly paid $19.5 million for the property in
the 1980s but a real estate investment firm bought it in 2008 for $22.5 million
after the singer defaulted on a loan.The King of Pop died the following year.News of the sale comes as HBO is set to air on Sunday a
damning four-hour documentary titled "Leaving Neverland," which
includes the testimonies of two men who claim Jackson sexually abused them as
children all over the ranch, including the attic, the master bedroom and the
pool.Jackson faced multiple allegations of child sex abuse during
his lifetime.His ranch was raided in 2003 as part of a child molestation
case against him and police at the time seized a large collection of
pornography and images of nude children.Jackson was acquitted in the case in 2005.
the market for $31 million, a steep cut from the $100 million asking price four
years ago, AFP reported.The 2,700-acre (1,093 hectare) estate located near Los
Olivos and renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch features a main house with six
bedrooms along with three guest houses, a four-acre lake with a waterfall,
tennis courts, several barns and animal shelter facilities.The dramatic price cut for the iconic property is partly due
to years of drought in the region that affected the real estate market, Kyle
Forsyth, one of the listing agents, told US media.He said the compound has been well maintained and "with
the drought ending and the Santa Ynez Valley in full bloom," now was the
best time to sell.Jackson reportedly paid $19.5 million for the property in
the 1980s but a real estate investment firm bought it in 2008 for $22.5 million
after the singer defaulted on a loan.The King of Pop died the following year.News of the sale comes as HBO is set to air on Sunday a
damning four-hour documentary titled "Leaving Neverland," which
includes the testimonies of two men who claim Jackson sexually abused them as
children all over the ranch, including the attic, the master bedroom and the
pool.Jackson faced multiple allegations of child sex abuse during
his lifetime.His ranch was raided in 2003 as part of a child molestation
case against him and police at the time seized a large collection of
pornography and images of nude children.Jackson was acquitted in the case in 2005.