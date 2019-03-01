عربي | كوردى
Saudi Arabia strips Osama bin Laden's son of citizenship
2019/03/01 | 17:40
Saudi Arabia has stripped citizenship from Hamza bin Laden, the son of slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, the interior ministry said in a statement published by the official gazette Umm Al Qura.The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading "to the identification or location in any country" of Hamza, calling him a key al Qaeda leader.His exact whereabouts have been unknown for a number of years, although various reports have speculated that he may be living in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria or Iran.Saudi-born Hamza, thought to be around 30 years old, was named as a “specially designated global terrorist” by Washington in January 2017. 

