Shalamijah Border Crossing Reopens

2020/08/09 | 20:50 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Trade reportedly resumed on Sunday at the Shalamijah (Shalamcheh) border crossing between Iraq and Iran.
According to Anadolu Agency, the crossing was closed from 31st July 31 until 8th August due to coronavirus.
(Source: Anadolu Agency) (Picture credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)
