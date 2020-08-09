Shalamijah Border Crossing Reopens


Shalamijah Border Crossing Reopens
2020/08/09 | 20:50 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Trade reportedly resumed on Sunday at the Shalamijah (Shalamcheh) border crossing between Iraq and Iran.

According to Anadolu Agency, the crossing was closed from 31st July 31 until 8th August due to coronavirus.

(Source: Anadolu Agency) (Picture credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links