Iraqi-American Teen Raises Thousands for Iraqi Orphans

2020/08/10 | 00:12 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iraqi-American Teenager Raises Thousands in Support for Iraqi Orphans in 100-Mile Bike Ride Elias Eldadah, an Iraqi-American high school student, raised over $7,500 for Iraqi orphans this month by organizing a 100-mile (161 km) bike ride in the Washington, DC area.
Joining him in the cause were his teammates and friends - Michael LesStrang, Jake […]
