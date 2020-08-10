Iraqi Govt Extends Curfew

2020/08/10 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi Government has said that it will extends the partial, nationwide curfew until 15th August, with a total curfew on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The move is an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
