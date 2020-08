2020/08/10 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Tabaqchali, CIO of Asia Frontier Capital (AFC) Iraq Fund.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Market Review: "Banks Lead Market Recovery" The extreme summer heat in July, much hotter this year than usual, and rising COVID-19 infections were supposed to […]