New Food Industry Zone to be built in Duhok

2020/08/10 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News



KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani recently laid the foundation stone of a food industry zone in Duhok.



In a statement, PM Barzani said: "Our promise is to develop other sectors of the economy and end our dependence on a single source of revenue.



"Better infrastructure will benefit the whole of Kurdistan.



