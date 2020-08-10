Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldier Among Eight People Killed

2020/08/10 | 13:48 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least eight people were killed and four were wounded in

the latest violence:

Turkish authorities reported that one Turkish soldier was killed,

and two more were wounded while fighting Kurdistan Workers’ Party

(P.K.K.) guerrillas at an undisclosed in northern Iraq.



Five P.K.K.



guerrillas were also

killed.



Two more militants were killed

in an airstrike.

Iranian border guards critically wounded a shepherd in Zarawa.

Security personnel beat

the assistant director at the Basra International Airport after he

confronted them for violating rules.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis