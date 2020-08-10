Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldier Among Eight People Killed

the latest violence:
Turkish authorities reported that one Turkish soldier was killed,
and two more were wounded while fighting Kurdistan Workers’ Party
(P.K.K.) guerrillas at an undisclosed in northern Iraq.
Five P.K.K.
guerrillas were also
killed.
Two more militants were killed
in an airstrike.
Iranian border guards critically wounded a shepherd in Zarawa.
Security personnel beat
the assistant director at the Basra International Airport after he
confronted them for violating rules.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
